Russia says it will retaliate if EU confiscates state assets
Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 17:38 IST
Russia will retaliate if its state and citizens' assets are confiscated by the European Union, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
Asked about comments reportedly made by European leaders suggesting Russian assets in the European Union could be confiscated, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that this would be "stealing".
"The EU judiciary refuses to protect Russians' property," she said.
