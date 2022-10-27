Left Menu

RBI to hold special MPC meet on Nov 3 on preparing inflation report

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-10-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 17:45 IST
RBI Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank has called a special meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee on November 3 to prepare a report on its failure to keep retail inflation below 6 per cent for three consecutive quarters.

''Under the provisions of Section 45ZN of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Act ...an additional meeting of the MPC is being scheduled on November 3, 2022,'' the central bank said in a statement on Thursday.

Section 45ZN of the Act deals with failure to maintain the inflation target.

The inflation has remained above the upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent for nine straight months or three quarters.

