Left Menu

Man booked for making video berating Hindu gods in UP's Sambhal

According to police sources, the accused in the video made remarks against Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Brahma.

PTI | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 27-10-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 17:45 IST
Man booked for making video berating Hindu gods in UP's Sambhal
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been booked here for allegedly making “objectionable remarks” against Hindu gods in a video, police said on Thursday. Additional Superintendent of Police Shrish Chandra said that the matter was lodged at Rajpura Police Station area, after a video found circulating on social media in which the accused was allegedly seen making remarks with potential to fan religious hatred.

''In this case, a case has been registered against one Har Prasad, a resident of Bhikampur village, under Rajpura police station area,'' he said. According to police sources, the accused in the video made remarks against Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Brahma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022