Man booked for making video berating Hindu gods in UP's Sambhal

A man has been booked here for allegedly making “objectionable remarks” against Hindu gods in a video, police said on Thursday. Additional Superintendent of Police Shrish Chandra said that the matter was lodged at Rajpura Police Station area, after a video found circulating on social media in which the accused was allegedly seen making remarks with potential to fan religious hatred.

''In this case, a case has been registered against one Har Prasad, a resident of Bhikampur village, under Rajpura police station area,'' he said. According to police sources, the accused in the video made remarks against Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Brahma.

