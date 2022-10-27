Azam Khan gets three-year jail in 2019 hate speech case
- Country:
- India
A Rampur court on Thursday sentenced Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan to three years in jail in a 2019 hate speech case, a government lawyer said.
However, the court granted bail to the Rampur MLA, allowing him time to file an appeal in a higher court. The MP/MLA court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Khan, advocate Ajay Tiwari said.
A case was registered against Khan in Rampur in April 2019 for levelling serious allegations against administrative officials posted in Rampur and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during an election meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
