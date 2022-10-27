Security official guarding polio vaccination team killed in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province

A Pakistani security official was killed on Thursday by suspected militants while providing security to a polio vaccination team in the restive Balochistan province, the second such attack in a week.

The polio vaccination team was attacked by militants in the Sarki Talri area of Chaman district and the security personnel, identified as Habib u Rehman, was killed in an exchange of fire with the attackers, officials said.

Earlier this week, militants killed a policeman, who was escorting a polio vaccination team in Pishin district of the province.

A spokersperson of the Balochistan government said that after the two incidents, security had been tightened for polio vaccine teams carrying out a campaign in several districts of Balochistan. In the past also polio vaccine teams have been attacked by militants in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces and also the tribal areas. Attacks have also taken place on polio vaccine teams and their security personnel in Karachi. No militant group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

The government has launched a five-day anti-polio campaign in 19 districts of Balochistan where militants and religious extremists in rural areas run a campaign against children being vaccinated to prevent the dreaded disease.

