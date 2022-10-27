Left Menu

Security official guarding polio vaccination team killed in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province

In the past also polio vaccine teams have been attacked by militants in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces and also the tribal areas. No militant group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.The government has launched a five-day anti-polio campaign in 19 districts of Balochistan where militants and religious extremists in rural areas run a campaign against children being vaccinated to prevent the dreaded disease.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 27-10-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 17:54 IST
Security official guarding polio vaccination team killed in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A Pakistani security official was killed on Thursday by suspected militants while providing security to a polio vaccination team in the restive Balochistan province, the second such attack in a week.

The polio vaccination team was attacked by militants in the Sarki Talri area of Chaman district and the security personnel, identified as Habib u Rehman, was killed in an exchange of fire with the attackers, officials said.

Earlier this week, militants killed a policeman, who was escorting a polio vaccination team in Pishin district of the province.

A spokersperson of the Balochistan government said that after the two incidents, security had been tightened for polio vaccine teams carrying out a campaign in several districts of Balochistan. In the past also polio vaccine teams have been attacked by militants in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces and also the tribal areas. Attacks have also taken place on polio vaccine teams and their security personnel in Karachi. No militant group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

The government has launched a five-day anti-polio campaign in 19 districts of Balochistan where militants and religious extremists in rural areas run a campaign against children being vaccinated to prevent the dreaded disease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022