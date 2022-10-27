Police recover 18 detonators near Jammu railway station; foil terror plan

Police foiled a plan of terrorists to possibly trigger an IED blast and recovered 18 detonators near the Jammu railway station here, officials said.

Police were alerted after an abandoned bag was found in an 'nallah' (drain) near the taxi stand, they said.

A police team rushed to the spot and took possession of the bag. It contained 18 detonators, some wires and around 500 grams wax-type material packed in two boxes, Senior Superintendent of Police (Railways) Arif Rishu told reporters.

''We are investigating it (whether it was a fabricated IED). There is no powder like material, only a wax-type material. It was not a ready IED as detonators were in a separate box,'' he said.

Rishu said a possible untoward incident has been foiled.

''Had they been able to execute it fully, there could have been an untoward incident but we foiled that as we are alert,'' he said.

The SP said there was no specific input related to the recovery of the explosive material.

The security setup has already been tightened in the wake of the festival period. Checking and frisking was intensified and cameras were installed, he said.

Some people were trying to trigger an act of sabotage but alertness of the security forces has prevented their designs, Rishu said.

He said police have registered an FIR into the matter and initiated investigation.

