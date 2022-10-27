UK lawmaker Andrew Griffith re-appointed City Minister
Reuters | London | Updated: 27-10-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 18:08 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British lawmaker Andrew Griffith was re-appointed as the government's City Minister on Thursday, in addition to being named Economic Secretary to the Treasury under new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Griffith confirmed on Twitter that he was retaining the City Minister position - a key liaison role between the financial sector and government. Earlier Sunak's office announced he would be the Economic Secretary to the Treasury, which is a ministerial role within the finance ministry responsible for tax policy and customs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rishi Sunak
- Treasury
- Andrew Griffith
- British
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"US-India relationship is critical..." Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during bilateral meet with FM Sitharaman
Sitharaman invites US Treasury Secretary Yellen to visit India to attend US-India economic meet
US Treasury Secretary to travel to India in November
U.S. Treasury probing misuse of federal funds for DeSantis's migrant flights
Ex-Cabinet minister Jeremy Hunt is new UK Treasury chief, replaces sacked Kwasi Kwarteng