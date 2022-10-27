Left Menu

UK lawmaker Andrew Griffith re-appointed City Minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-10-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 18:08 IST
Andrew Griffith Image Credit: Wikipedia
British lawmaker Andrew Griffith was re-appointed as the government's City Minister on Thursday, in addition to being named Economic Secretary to the Treasury under new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Griffith confirmed on Twitter that he was retaining the City Minister position - a key liaison role between the financial sector and government. Earlier Sunak's office announced he would be the Economic Secretary to the Treasury, which is a ministerial role within the finance ministry responsible for tax policy and customs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

