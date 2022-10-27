J'khand gears up for Chhath Puja, preparations underway in full swing

People in Jharkhand are gearing up for Chhath Puja with preparations being underway in full swing for the festival that will begin on Friday.

The administration has started cleaning Chhath ghats, marking danger zones and barricading vulnerable water bodies, while devotees were busy buying puja materials at markets.

Chhath Puja is one of Jharkhand's biggest festivals where families get together in celebration. Family members and relatives have started arriving from near and far, even as many faced difficulties in securing reservation for their train journey.

The four-day festival will begin with Nahai Khai ritual on Friday and conclude with offering of Argha to Sun God on Monday morning.

The main rituals at the water bodies will take place in the evening of October 30 and the next morning.

Every year, a large number of devotees gather at water bodies across the state such as ponds, rivers, reservoirs and lakes across Jharkhand to worship the rising and setting sun.

Markets have been decked up with essential puja materials such as cow dung cakes, dry wood, baskets, coconut, lemon and earthen lamps. However, price rise is a cause of worry for many devotees.

''The prices of puja materials have increased by 15-20 per cent this year as compared to 2021. A major hike has been seen in the price of ghee, which has increased by around Rs 100 per kg as compared to the previous year. Similarly, the prices of flour and rice have increased by Rs 4-5 per kg,'' Radha Krishna Pandey, a resident of Upper Bazaar area in Ranchi, said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Hemant Soren had on Wednesday inspected the administrative preparations at Chhath ghats, checking cleanliness, safety measures and other facilities for the festivals, at Kanke Dam and Hatniya pond in Ranchi.

Soren directed the officials concerned to ensure barricading of vulnerable ponds to avoid any untoward incident. He also asked them to ensure cleanliness at the ghats.

Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar Sinha said the water level in ponds and other water bodies is a bit higher this year.

''We are barricading vulnerable water bodies and marking the danger zones. Cleanliness and proper power supply at Chhath ghats have been ensured,'' he said.

Ranchi Mayor Asha Lakra and Senior Superintendent of Police Kaushal Kishore inspected various ponds in the city on Thursday.

In Hazaribag, the district administration and the municipal corporation have started a massive cleanliness drive across 24 ponds in the city.

Deputy Development Commissioner-cum-Municipal Commissioner Prerna Dikshit said Hazaribag Lake and Chhath Talab, located in Nawabganj locality, receive a large number of devotees. Safety and security have been ensured in these places, she said.

East Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jadhav has asked officials concerned to identify danger zones at all Chhath ghats and mark them, deploy divers and clearly display their mobile numbers.

In Giridih district, a three-day is being organized at Raj Dhanwar area after a gap of two years due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Proper planning has been done for crowd management, an official said. Many Jharkhand residents working outside the state faced difficulties in securing train reservation for returning to their homes to celebrate the festival with their families.

''My son and his family live in Delhi. They wanted to come to Ranchi on Thursday but did not get train reservation. However, they have now gotten a ticket and are now expected to arrive on Saturday,'' Munna Singh, a resident of Kokar area in the city, said.

