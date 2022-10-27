Woman dies after falling off e-rickshaw during snatching in Delhi
A 56-year-old woman died after falling off an e-rickshaw when three scooter-borne men snatched her purse in northwest Delhis Prashant Vihar area, police said on Thursday.
A 56-year-old woman died after falling off an e-rickshaw when three scooter-borne men snatched her purse in northwest Delhi's Prashant Vihar area, police said on Thursday. Sumitra Mittal was travelling in an e-rickshaw in Rohini's Sector-14 in Prashant Vihar police station limits when three persons on the scooter snatched her purse. In the process, she fell from the e-rickshaw, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said. She was taken to a hospital where she succumbed around 12 pm, the police said. A purported footage of the incident has since been circulated on social media. The footage shows the three accused on the two-wheeler.
A case under sections 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in Prashant Vihar police station, Tayal said. CCTV footage of the area is being analysed to identify and catch the accused, the police said. According to Delhi Police data, snatching cases surged 12 per cent and fatal accidents rose 18 per cent till July 2022. Delhi reported 5,024 cases of snatching and 4,468 fatal accidents last year, the data showed.
