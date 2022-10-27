Left Menu

Hindu girl not allowed to leave shelter home by Pak court despite being proved a minor

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 27-10-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 18:24 IST
Hindu girl not allowed to leave shelter home by Pak court despite being proved a minor
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A Pakistani court on Thursday did not allow a Hindu girl to leave a shelter home and go with her parents despite medical tests confirming that she was 16 years old when forcibly abducted, converted to Islam and married to her abductor, in Pakistan's Sindh province.

The girl was abducted two months ago from Sindh's Hyderabad city and was recovered and sent to a safe home on October 20 after a court ruling.

The court ordered a medical examination to determine the girl's age as her alleged husband submitted a marriage certificate showing that she was 19 years of age.

But medical tests confirmed she was 16 years old and underage.

The court ruled on Thursday that the girl will remain in a shelter home under the supervision of the local administration until the next hearing on October 31, as it needed to look further into the matter, much to the distraught of her parents.

On August 12, the girl, who worked in a mill with her elder sister, was returning home when four men abducted her from Fateh Chowk in Hyderabad.

She was forcibly converted to Islam and married to one of her kidnappers.

According to her parents and their lawyer, the police did not file a case until September after which police and human right officials recovered her from Balochistan province and brought her back to Hyderabad.

She was kept in a shelter home as her alleged husband filed a case against her parents.

The abduction and forcible conversion of young Hindu girls have become a major problem in the interior of Sindh province which has a large Hindu population in Thar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Ghotki and Khairpur areas.

On July 16, 2019, the issue of abducting and forcibly converting Hindu girls in various districts of Sindh province was taken up in the Sindh Assembly, where a resolution was debated and unanimously passed after it was modified over objections of certain lawmakers that it should not be restricted to Hindu girls only.

But the bill which criminalised forcible religious conversions was later rejected by the assembly.

A similar bill was again proposed but rejected last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022