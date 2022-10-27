Left Menu

CBI takes over probe into Arunachal assistant engineer exam paper leak case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 18:28 IST
The CBI has taken over the investigation into the alleged question paper leak of the assistant engineer exam conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission on August 26 and 27, officials said on Thursday.

The agency has booked Akhilesh Yadav, a teacher at coaching centre Jeju Institute in Itanagar, and unidentified officials of the service commission in the FIR registered on a reference from the state government.

The Arunachal Pradesh Police had registered an FIR on September 10 against Yadav and others in the alleged leakage of the examination paper for assistant engineer (civil) recruitment. This was re-registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in accordance with the laid down procedure.

It was alleged by an aspirant that Yadav was in possession of questions for the examination, disclosing leakage of the paper by him in connivance with Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission officials.

