Police rescue infant kidnapped from Mumbai; couple held

Police here have rescued a two-month-old girl, who was allegedly kidnapped two days back from south Mumbai, and arrested a couple in this connection within 12 hours of the offence, a senior official said on Thursday.

The accused allegedly wanted to sell the child, he said, adding that police suspect the couple might have been involved in more cases of child kidnapping.

A 30-year-old woman living on a footpath in L T Marg area of south Mumbai approached police late Tuesday night saying her 71-day-old daughter was missing.

After that, the Azad Maidan police registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 363 (kidnapping) and formed eight teams to find the baby, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar told reporters.

The police then launched an operation to trace the accused. Besides the personnel from the police stations in the south region, the Railway Police were also roped in, he said. ''Despite it being Diwali time, everyone chipped in and launched a massive search. Police informers also provided inputs and the man was traced after 12 hours of efforts. The child was rescued from him,'' the city police chief added.

''We suspect that the accused was not operating alone and as per our prima facie investigation, he had abducted the child to sell,'' Phansalkar said.

Police got the lead after they examined the CCTV footage from south Mumbai and also the area near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The footage showed the accused walking towards the CSMT carrying the baby. At the CSMT, the accused boarded a local train and disembarked at the Wadala railway station, where he hired a taxi and proceeded further, another official said.

Based on specific information, a police team apprehended the accused on Wednesday evening and rescued the child, he said, adding that his 39-year-old wife was also taken into custody after her involvement in the crime came to light.

''We are investigating whether the accused person was involved in any such type of prior instances,'' he said.

After being rescued, the child was handed over to her mother, he said.

