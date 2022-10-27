Suspected poacher arrested in Odisha's Similipal
PTI | Baripada | Updated: 27-10-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 18:36 IST
- Country:
- India
A suspected poacher was arrested with arms and ammunition from the Similipal National Park in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, officials said on Thursday.
Baiga Ho was nabbed by a petrol team of the Similipal Tiger Reserve in Jenabil range of the park on Wednesday night, they said.
A country-made gun and ammunitions were seized from him, field director of Similipal Tiger Reserve T Ashok Kumar said.
However, four people accompanying Baigo could manage to flee during the arrest, he said.
A case was registered and an investigation underway, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Woman Maoist killed in Odisha forest
Odisha: Veteran Congress MLA alleges heckling by security at Women's World Cup stadium
CM Patnaik releases book on Odisha's lessons in governance during pandemic
Data entry operator arrested for accepting bribe in Odisha's Nuapada
Odisha man gets 10 years in jail for rape