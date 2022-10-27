Mumbai cops question filmmaker accused of hitting wife with his car

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor Mishra was on Thursday brought to a police station in suburban Mumbai from home for questioning after his wife accused him of hitting her with his car and causing injuries, an official said.

The alleged incident took place on October 19 in the parking lot of the couple's apartment in Andheri (West) when Mishra's wife found him with another woman in the car, he said.

Mishra, the producer of Hindi film 'Dehati Disco', was taken to the Amboli police station from his home after his wife lodged a complaint against him, said the official.

''Today afternoon, we brought Mishra for questioning and we are investigating the case,'' he said, adding the film producer, who is in his 40s, has not been arrested.

According to the complaint, on the day of incident, the victim came out looking for her husband and found him with another woman in his car in the parking area.

When she went to confront him, Mishra tried to escape from the spot in his car and in the process hit his wife and sped away, causing injuries to her legs, hand and head, said the complaint.

Based on the complaint, an FIR (first information report) was registered at the Amboli police station against Mishra under relevant Indian Penal Code sections, including 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).

