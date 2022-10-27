Famed "Girl with a Pearl Earring" painting targeted by climate activists - NOS
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 27-10-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 18:38 IST
Climate activists targeted Dutch master Johannes Vermeer's famed "Girl with a Pearl Earring" at a museum in The Hague, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported on Thursday.
Dutch police said three arrests had been made at a museum, but provided no details.
