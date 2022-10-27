Left Menu

Dalit man humiliated in Bihar over inter-faith love affair

A 22-year-old Dalit man, who fell in love with a woman of another religious faith, was allegedly humiliated by members of her community in full public glare in Bihar, a senior police officer said on Thursday.The incident took place in Samastipur district where the man was forced to lick the ground, and a video of the act was uploaded by the perpetrators, Superintendent of Police Hriday Kant said.The matter came to our notice a few days back when the video went viral on social media.

PTI | Samastipur | Updated: 27-10-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 18:39 IST
Dalit man humiliated in Bihar over inter-faith love affair
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old Dalit man, who fell in love with a woman of another religious faith, was allegedly humiliated by members of her community in full public glare in Bihar, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Samastipur district where the man was forced to lick the ground, and a video of the act was uploaded by the perpetrators, Superintendent of Police Hriday Kant said.

''The matter came to our notice a few days back when the video went viral on social media. Upon investigation, it came to light that the incident took place in Chak Habib village under Bibhutipur police station area. An FIR was lodged on Wednesday night based on the village chowkidar's statement,” Kant said.

According to the SP, the incident took place on October 21 when the man, hailing from Ujiarpur, came to Chak Habib and villagers caught him with the woman.

''The traumatised man did not return home after the incident, and family members have also lodged a missing report,” Kant said.

He said no arrests have been made in this connection so far, but a manhunt has been launched.

Meanwhile, state BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal said the party will flag the issue before the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, and seek action against the district police chief.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022