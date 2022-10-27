Dalit man humiliated in Bihar over inter-faith love affair

A 22-year-old Dalit man, who fell in love with a woman of another religious faith, was allegedly humiliated by members of her community in full public glare in Bihar, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Samastipur district where the man was forced to lick the ground, and a video of the act was uploaded by the perpetrators, Superintendent of Police Hriday Kant said.

''The matter came to our notice a few days back when the video went viral on social media. Upon investigation, it came to light that the incident took place in Chak Habib village under Bibhutipur police station area. An FIR was lodged on Wednesday night based on the village chowkidar's statement,” Kant said.

According to the SP, the incident took place on October 21 when the man, hailing from Ujiarpur, came to Chak Habib and villagers caught him with the woman.

''The traumatised man did not return home after the incident, and family members have also lodged a missing report,” Kant said.

He said no arrests have been made in this connection so far, but a manhunt has been launched.

Meanwhile, state BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal said the party will flag the issue before the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, and seek action against the district police chief.

