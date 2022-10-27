Three slaughterhouses sealed in Mangaluru

The revenue department on Thursday sealed three slaughter houses in the city as part of its crackdown on illegal slaughtering of cattle, police said.

The illegal abattoirs, located at Katipalla, Arkula and Ganjimath in Mangaluru north constituency, were taken over under provisions of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act 2020, Act 8 (4), they said.

Dakshina Kannada assistant commissioner Madan Mohan gave the directive to seize the abattoirs, based on a representation by Mangaluru North MLA Y Bharath Shetty.

The revenue department has also directed the authorities to stop the sale of land where the abattoirs functioned.

The procedure for raid and seizure was conducted by the police who took the goods and materials in the abattoirs into custody and submitted a report to the assistant commissioner. Notices were served to the land owners and their properties have been seized. The illegal abattoirs were being run in Bajpe, Surathkal and Mangaluru rural police station limits.

