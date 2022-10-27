Left Menu

Three slaughterhouses sealed in Mangaluru

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 27-10-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 18:39 IST
Three slaughterhouses sealed in Mangaluru
  • Country:
  • India

The revenue department on Thursday sealed three slaughter houses in the city as part of its crackdown on illegal slaughtering of cattle, police said.

The illegal abattoirs, located at Katipalla, Arkula and Ganjimath in Mangaluru north constituency, were taken over under provisions of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act 2020, Act 8 (4), they said.

Dakshina Kannada assistant commissioner Madan Mohan gave the directive to seize the abattoirs, based on a representation by Mangaluru North MLA Y Bharath Shetty.

The revenue department has also directed the authorities to stop the sale of land where the abattoirs functioned.

The procedure for raid and seizure was conducted by the police who took the goods and materials in the abattoirs into custody and submitted a report to the assistant commissioner. Notices were served to the land owners and their properties have been seized. The illegal abattoirs were being run in Bajpe, Surathkal and Mangaluru rural police station limits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022