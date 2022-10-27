Left Menu

Doctor arrested for raping patient in UP's Gonda

A doctor has been arrested for allegedly raping a patient after administering an injection to her, police said on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the victim visited him for treatment and he allegedly raped her after administering an injection to her, the police said.

PTI | Gonda | Updated: 27-10-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 18:39 IST
Doctor arrested for raping patient in UP's Gonda
  • Country:
  • India

A doctor has been arrested for allegedly raping a patient after administering an injection to her, police said on Wednesday. The matter came to light after a purported video of the incident began doing the rounds online.

The accused doctor, identified as Ajmal of Khargupur police station limits, ran a private clinic. On Tuesday, the victim visited him for treatment and he allegedly raped her after administering an injection to her, the police said. The woman alleged that the doctor threatened her with dire consequences if she informed anyone about the incident. However, a video of the incident was recorded by an unidentified person and made public.

Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said, ''An FIR was lodged against the accused doctor on the complaint of the woman on Thursday and he has been arrested. The woman has been sent for a medical examination.'' PTI COR CDN SZM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022