Indian foreign minister to visit Russia on Nov 8 - embassy

India's foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will visit Russia on November 8, the Russian embassy in India said on Thursday.

"On November 8 in Moscow, Russian FM Sergey #Lavrov will have talks with External Affairs Minister of India Dr S.Jaishankar," the Russian embassy in India said on its Twitter handle, quoting Russian Foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.

"The Ministers will discuss the current state of bilateral relations and the international agenda," the embassy said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)