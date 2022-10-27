Left Menu

MP: Three persons held for attacking, robbing Portuguese tourist

Three persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly attacking and robbing a 41-year-old tourist from Portugal on October 23 here, a Madhya Pradesh police official said.Nunu Rodrigues was attacked and injured while he was walking by a lake under Mangalwara police station limits on Sunday.Three persons in the 23-24 age group were arrested on Thursday for the incident, in which Rodrigues expensive sunglasses were stolen, Crime Branch Assistant Commissioner of Police Shivpal Singh Kushwaha told PTI.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 27-10-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 18:59 IST
MP: Three persons held for attacking, robbing Portuguese tourist
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly attacking and robbing a 41-year-old tourist from Portugal on October 23 here, a Madhya Pradesh police official said.

Nunu Rodrigues was attacked and injured while he was walking by a lake under Mangalwara police station limits on Sunday.

Three persons in the 23-24 age group were arrested on Thursday for the incident, in which Rodrigues' expensive sunglasses were stolen, Crime Branch Assistant Commissioner of Police Shivpal Singh Kushwaha told PTI. ''The three have confessed to the crime and have been charged under relevant Indian Penal Code sections,'' he added.

''Rodrigues hails from Funchal in Nova-Mafra in Portugal. He is here on a tourist visa. He was attacked on Sunday. Rodrigues tried to fend off the attack and raised an alarm, after which the accused fled,'' Mangalwara police station inspector Sandeep Pawar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022