Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 19:03 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as GDP data keeps recession worries at bay

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday after data showed U.S. economic growth rebounded in the third quarter, keeping at bay worries about an imminent recession fueled by aggressive monetary policy tightening.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 223.03 points, or 0.70%, at the open to 32,062.14.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.09 points, or 0.11%, at 3,834.69, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.96 points, or 0.01%, to 10,971.95 at the opening bell.

