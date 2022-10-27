Odisha: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing wife with axe

A court in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Thursday sentenced a 52-year-old man to life imprisonment for killing his wife with an axe.

Additional district and sessions judge Ajay Kumar Pradhan also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Pradeep Mallick, a resident of Andala village in Patkura police station area, after convicting him under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Failure to pay the penalty would result in his sentence being increased for another six months, the court said.

Mallick axed his wife Manasi Mallick, 40, to death on May 15, 2016 at the house of her brother in Birijanga village.

The woman was staying with her brother to escape the torture of her husband. Mallick went to Birjanga village to get her back, and as she refused, he killed her.

Police arrested Mallick in the course of the investigation and seized the blood-stained axe.

During the trial, 22 witnesses were examined, said public prosecutor Sanjay Kumar Jena.

