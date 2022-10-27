Left Menu

Odisha: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing wife with axe

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 27-10-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 19:06 IST
Odisha: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing wife with axe
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Thursday sentenced a 52-year-old man to life imprisonment for killing his wife with an axe.

Additional district and sessions judge Ajay Kumar Pradhan also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Pradeep Mallick, a resident of Andala village in Patkura police station area, after convicting him under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Failure to pay the penalty would result in his sentence being increased for another six months, the court said.

Mallick axed his wife Manasi Mallick, 40, to death on May 15, 2016 at the house of her brother in Birijanga village.

The woman was staying with her brother to escape the torture of her husband. Mallick went to Birjanga village to get her back, and as she refused, he killed her.

Police arrested Mallick in the course of the investigation and seized the blood-stained axe.

During the trial, 22 witnesses were examined, said public prosecutor Sanjay Kumar Jena.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022