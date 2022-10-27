Left Menu

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-10-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 19:08 IST
Teen girl ends life, molested woman attempts suicide in separate Thane incidents
A 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her home in Dombivali in Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Tukaram Nagar on Wednesday night, after which an accidental death case was registered and a probe started to find out what caused her to take this step, the official said.

In another incident in Titwala in the district, a 21-year-old woman consumed poison on Sunday night after she was allegedly molested and is currently hospitalised.

A Titwala police station official said a case has been registered against a man and further probe into the incident was underway.

The man accused of molesting the woman is yet to be arrested, he added.

