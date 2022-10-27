Left Menu

Ex-Pakistan PM book launch cancelled in Bengaluru over protests

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-10-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 19:10 IST
The launch of a Kannada book based on the life of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was called off following protests by some Hindu outfits here.

The book titled ‘Imran Khan Ondu Jeevanta Danta Kathe’ (Imran Khan a living legend), authored by Sudhakar S B, was supposed to be launched on Thursday evening by the retired High Court Judge Justice H N Nagamohan Das.

However, members of the Hindu outfits lodged a complaint with Minister for Kannada and Culture, V Sunil Kumar and the police requesting them to halt the book launch, which glorified the former prime minister of an enemy nation.

Subsequently, the organisers of the event were asked to cancel it.

“Yes, the book launch has been canceled. The director asked us to cancel it,” Sudhakar told PTI.

Addressing reporters, Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi spokesperson Mohan Gowda recalled that the Pulwama attack that left 43 Indian soldiers dead, took place during the tenure of Imran Khan. As the Prime Minister of Pakistan,Khan was also involved in promoting terrorism in Kashmir and carrying out anti-India campaign, he alleged.

“Glorifying the prime minister of an enemy nation is an anti-national act. We also demand action against those who organised the event and the book should be banned,'' Gowda said.

