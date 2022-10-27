Amid dispute, Shinde faction takes over Sena 'shakha' after paying pending dues to land owner

A Shiv Sena 'shakha' (area office) in Dombivali in Thane district at the centre of a dispute between the Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions of the party has been taken over by functionaries of the latter after payment of pending dues to the land owner.

Workers from both groups used to routinely assemble at the office to lay claim to it, often resulting in fights and tension in the area, officials said.

A Shinde faction functionary said the possession of the 'shakha' was taken after pending payments were made to the land owner and relevant documents have been submitted to the local police station to formalise the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)