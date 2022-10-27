Arunachal cabinet recommends removal of APPSC members

The Arunachal Pradesh cabinet Thursday decided to remove all four members of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission for free and fair investigation into the leak of question papers for the examination to assistant engineers' posts, CMO sources said. The cabinet meeting, headed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, recommended initiating provisions of Article 317 for removal and suspension of four members of the Commission, the sources said.

Taking to Twitter, Khandu said, “The CBI has already reached Itanagar and has registered an FIR. It is now in the process of taking up the case soon for investigation”.

In another post on the micro blogging site, he said “Handed over the recommendation of the cabinet to Hon Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra ji to invoke provisions of Article 317 to remove Members of APPSC.” He tweeted, “We are determined to take the process of cleansing of APPSC to its logical conclusion in the larger interests of our youths and state ... We are firm to retain and restore the sanctity of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC),” Khandu tweeted.

The chief minister added that the state government had from day one made its intentions very clear for overhauling the APPSC.

Sources in the state police department said that a CBI team headed by a joint director level officer arrived here on Tuesday to oversee the APPSC paper leak fiasco.

It came to light on August 29 after a written complaint was received by the police from a candidate of the APPSC AE examination claiming that he suspected that the question paper had been leaked. Earlier, the police had arrested APPSC deputy secretary-cum-deputy controller of examination Taket Jerang along with ten others involved in the case.

Jerang, who allegedly leaked the paper, has been sent on retirement by the Commission.

APPSC chairman Nipo Nabam resigned on October 14 owning moral responsibility for the omissions and commissions of the Commission's officer who was responsible for ensuring secrecy and prevention of leakage of question papers.

