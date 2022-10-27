Left Menu

Delhi court raps cops for 'lackadaisical approach' in Arms Act case, rejects bail plea of accused

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 19:20 IST
A court here has pulled up police for a delay in sending exhibits to the forensic science laboratory in an Arms Act case while rejecting the bail plea of the accused, saying he can't be benefited due to their ''negligent conduct'' and ''lackadaisical approach''.

The court also rapped the Northeast district's deputy commissioner of police (DCP) and said he is unable to supervise his investigating officers (IOs).

Additional Sessions Judge Pawan Kumar Matto was hearing the bail plea of Amit, who was arrested for firing at two people in a car in Delhi on May 4, 2022. Complainant Gaurav received a bullet injury in his hand in the incident.

''No doubt that occurrence is alleged to have taken place on May 4, 2022, and till date, the IO has failed to send the exhibits to the forensic science laboratory (FSL), (and) this shows the negligent conduct and lackadaisical approach of the IO,'' Matto said in a recent order.

He also said that the DCP of the Northeast district was unable to supervise his IOs and in view of the lack of supervision, his subordinates had a lackadaisical approach.

''But in view of such negligent conduct and lackadaisical approach of the IO, this accused cannot be benefited at this stage,'' he added.

Dismissing Amit's bail plea, the court said that taking into consideration the nature of the accusation and the gravity of the offences, the accused did not deserve the concession of bail.

The court further said that a copy of the order should be sent to the Northeast district's DCP ''to do the needful''.

The court earlier noted that according to the records, the alleged weapon of offence was recovered from the accused and he was also identified by Head Constable Hans Raj, who was present on the spot.

Further, the court noted that the head constable had taken photos of the accused while he was holding a pistol in his hand at the site of the shooting.

Bhajanpura police station had filed a charge sheet against the accused for the offence of attempt to murder and under the relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

