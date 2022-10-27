CBI takes over probe into Arunachal assistant engineer exam paper leak case; APPSC deputy secy under scanner

The CBI has taken over investigation into the alleged question paper leak of assistant engineer examination conducted by Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) in which role of a deputy secretary of the commission is under scanner, officials said Thursday. The agency has booked Akhilesh Yadav, a teacher at coaching centre Jeju Institute, Itanagar, and unidentified officials of APPSC in the case registered on a reference from the state government.

The Arunachal Pradesh Police had registered an FIR on September 10 against Yadav and others for alleged leakage of question paper for Assistant Engineer (Civil) Recruitment Exam which has been re-registered by the CBI in accordance with the laid down procedure.

The state police had arrested Taket Jerang, Deputy Secretary, APPSC, in connection with the case on the allegations that he had made crores of rupees by compromising not only the examination for the assistant engineer but also earlier papers too.

CBI sources said Jerang's role is under scanner and the agency will seek court's permission to question him in the prison where he is held under judicial custody. It was alleged by an aspirant that Yadav was in possession of questions for the examination disclosing leakage of paper by him in connivance with APPSC officials.

