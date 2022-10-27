Hezbollah chief says armed group's mobilization to end
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 27-10-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 19:38 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
The leader of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, announced the end of his armed group's mobilization on Thursday, after Lebanese and Israeli leaders finalised a U.S-brokered maritime demarcation deal.
Nasrallah said in a televised speech that the signing of the deal is a "very big victory for Lebanon," adding that the Lebanese government was careful not to take any steps "that even smelled of normalization" in the indirect deal with Israel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israeli Security Cabinet OKs Lebanon maritime border deal
Top Israeli ministers want Lebanon deal approved "urgently"
U.S.-brokered deal is 'permanent, equitable resolution of maritime dispute' between Israel, Lebanon -draft seen by Reuters
Israel-Lebanon maritime border deal 'permanent, equitable resolution' -draft
Israel fast-tracks Lebanese maritime deal but lawmaker review looms