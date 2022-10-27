Left Menu

Two women passengers from Dubai held with gold worth Rs 1.39 crore at Mumbai airport

The Customs department has seized 2.65 kilograms of 24 carat gold worth Rs 1.39 crore from two Indian women passengers, who arrived at the Mumbai international airport from Dubai, an official said on Thursday. On the basis of profiling and surveillance, officers of the Mumbai Airport Customs intercepted two Indian women passengers following their arrival from Dubai.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-10-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 19:39 IST
Two women passengers from Dubai held with gold worth Rs 1.39 crore at Mumbai airport
  • Country:
  • India

The Customs department has seized 2.65 kilograms of 24 carat gold worth Rs 1.39 crore from two Indian women passengers, who arrived at the Mumbai international airport from Dubai, an official said on Thursday. These passengers were arrested on Wednesday following the recovery of the yellow metal from them, he said. The seized gold was in the form of wax that was concealed with an adhesive bandage-like material, the official said. ''On the basis of profiling and surveillance, officers of the Mumbai Airport Customs intercepted two Indian women passengers following their arrival from Dubai. During their personal search, it was found that something was wrapped below their knees with bandage-like material,'' he said.

On a closer examination, it was found that both the women had wrapped 24 carat gold in wax form around their leg that was concealed with an adhesive bandage-like material underneath their jeans, the official said, adding that the recovered 24 carat gold weighed 2.65 kg and is valued at Rs 1.39 crore. After their interrogation, both the passengers were arrested and remanded in judicial custody, he said adding further investigation in the matter is ongoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022