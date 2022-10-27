Iran summons Germany's ambassador, accusing Berlin of interference - Fars
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 27-10-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 19:43 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran summoned Germany's ambassador on Thursday, accusing Berlin of interfering in the Islamic Republic's internal affairs.
"Some European countries, contrary to their international commitments in fighting terrorism, have become sponsors of terrorist groups," said Iran's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ali Bagheri Kani, in comments reported by the semi-official Fars news agency.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Berlin
- Germany
- Fars
- European
- Ali Bagheri Kani
- Foreign Affairs
- Islamic Republic's
- Iran
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-Australia's women end European drought in World Cup boost
European shares fall on earnings jitters, Credit Suisse slides on U.S. probe report
GLOBAL MARKETS-European stocks struggle for direction, sterling recovers after BoE warning
European shares fall for sixth day on earnings jitters
European shares tumble as fears around inflation, earnings grip investors