Iran summons Germany's ambassador, accusing Berlin of interference - Fars

Iran summoned Germany's ambassador on Thursday, accusing Berlin of interfering in the Islamic Republic's internal affairs.

"Some European countries, contrary to their international commitments in fighting terrorism, have become sponsors of terrorist groups," said Iran's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ali Bagheri Kani, in comments reported by the semi-official Fars news agency.

