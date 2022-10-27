Left Menu

Scientific approach should be adopted to check crime: Haryana CM

PTI | Surajkund | Updated: 27-10-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 19:43 IST
Scientific approach should be adopted to check crime and as a security measure, now along with face and biometric recognition, work should be done on voice recognition as well, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Thursday.

Khattar was speaking at the first of the two-day 'Chintan Shivir' organised here with the objective to prepare an action plan for the implementation of 'Vision 2047' and 'Panch Pran' announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech.

The shivir, a brainstorming session, focuses on internal security issues such as development of an ecosystem for cybercrime management, modernisation of police forces, increase in usage of information technology in the criminal justice system, land border management and coastal security.

With increasing use of technology, criminals have started adopting new ways to carry out their activities, Khattar said at the 'shivir' being attended by state home ministers and senior police officials.

''To tighten the noose around 'cyber thugs' (cyber criminals), the Haryana government has worked to make the state police IT (information technology) cell efficient,'' the chief minister said.

Khattar also noted that in many instances, it has been seen that criminals prepare fake documents and get passports.

''But going a step ahead of these 'thugs', the state police has identified 250 such people and of them, 126 have been arrested while the remaining cases are under investigation,'' he said.

He also said that the Gujarat Forensic Science University should be expanded to cover other states, including Haryana, so that the task of arresting criminals becomes easier.

The chief minister also suggested that states should work on drafting a common memorandum of understanding for the prevention of crime and to nab criminals.

This memorandum will prove instrumental in sharing data and other important information about people involved in crimes. This will also make it easier to arrest and punish criminals, he said.

