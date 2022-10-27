China willing to deepen relationship with Russia, says senior diplomat
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-10-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 19:47 IST
China is willing to deepen its relationship with Russia in all levels and any attempt to block the progress of the two nations will never succeed, China's senior diplomat Wang Yi said on Thursday.
It is the legitimate right of China and Russia to realise their development and revitalisation, Wang Yi said in a telephone call with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, according to the statement posted on China's foreign ministry.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
