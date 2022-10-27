Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Satellite threat

A senior Russian government official raised the possibility that Moscow could shoot down commercial Western satellites being used to help Ukraine's war effort, as Russia pressed ahead with its bombing campaign against Ukrainian infrastructure. CONFLICT

* Ukrainian troops are holding out against repeated attacks near the two eastern towns of Avdiivka and Bakhmut in the Donbas region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, describing the Russian tactics as crazy. * Ukraine has boosted its forces in the northern region near Belarus to counter any possible renewed Russian attack across the border, Ukraine's General Staff said.

* The Ukrainian military said that around two dozen Iranian-made "Shahed-136" drones had targeted the south of the country after taking off from Crimea. Many were shot down by air defences, the military said. The Ukrainian air force said on Telegram it had shot down a Russian Kas-52 attack helicopter and a Su-25 attack aircraft in the south. * The Russian defence ministry, which said its forces had repelled attempted Ukrainian advances in the east, said it had destroyed a Ukrainian military factory producing solid rocket fuel, explosives and gunpowder near the town of Pavlograd in the Dnipropetrovsk Region. It said it had also shot down a Ukrainian air force Mi-8 helicopter.

* Reuters could not independently verify either side's battlefield accounts. * Ukraine's counteroffensive against Kherson region is proving more difficult than it was in the northeast because of wet weather and the nature of the terrain, Ukraine's defence minister said.

DIPLOMACY * Italy's new hard-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reiterated her country's firm support for Ukraine in a phone call with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, her office said.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin observed exercises by Russia's strategic nuclear forces and told intelligence chiefs of several former Soviet countries that the risk of conflict in the region and the world was high. * U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths said he was "relatively optimistic" that a U.N.-brokered deal that allowed a resumption of Ukraine Black Sea grain exports would be extended beyond mid-November.

* Putin is likely to use the possible extension of the grain deal as a way to gain leverage and dominate next month's G20 summit in Indonesia, a European diplomat briefed on grain talks told Reuters. ECONOMY

* Russia will retaliate if its state and citizens' assets are confiscated by the European Union, the Foreign Ministry said. Asked about comments reportedly made by European leaders suggesting Russian assets in the European Union could be confiscated, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that this would be "stealing". * U.S. and Western officials are finalising plans to impose a cap on Russian oil prices amid a warning from the World Bank that any plan will need active participation of emerging market economies to be effective. (Compiled by Cynthia Osterman, Robert Birsel, Alex Richardson)

