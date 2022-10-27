Left Menu

Suspected poacher arrested in Odisha's Similipal

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 27-10-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 20:01 IST
A suspected poacher was arrested with arms and ammunition from the Similipal National Park in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, officials said on Thursday.

Baiga Ho was nabbed by a patrol team of the Similipal Tiger Reserve in Jenabil range of the park on Wednesday night, they said.

A country-made gun and over 1,200 bullets were seized from him, field director of Similipal Tiger Reserve T Ashok Kumar said.

However, four people accompanying Baigo could manage to flee during the arrest, he said.

A case was registered and an investigation underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

