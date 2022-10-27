Gurugram man duped of Rs 2 lakh on pretext of Maruti tender

A labour contractor here was allegedly duped of Rs 2 lakh by a man posing as a general manager of the country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India, police said on Thursday.

The accused first got this money transferred to his account from the accused in different transactions on the promise of opening the vendor code and then getting the tender.

Later, the accused switched off his mobile. An FIR has been registered at the cybercrime police station, west.

According to the complaint filed by Devendra Yadav, a resident of Heera Nagar Colony, his friend Neeraj shared with him the contact details of Virender Yadav a few days ago, describing him as a GM in Maruti Suzuki India who can help him get a tender from the company.

''When I contacted him, he claimed to be the GM of Maruti and assured me that he would issue a vendor code of the company. He sent me a QR code and asked me to pay Rs 25,000. I made payment of Rs 25,000 twice. In the name of providing the vendor code, the accused transferred about Rs 1 lakh by sending QR code'', Devendra Yadava said in his complaint.

After giving information about the issue of vendor code, he said there is scrap worth about Rs 80 lakh and to get its tender, he needs to deposit Rs 50,000 as advance security amount.

''I transferred a total of Rs 2 lakh through different QR codes. He was asking for Rs 50,000 more but my friend Neeraj asked me to not transfer money. Soon after the accused stopped replying to the message and later switched off his mobile. I found myself cheated and moved to police'', the complainant added.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the fraudster under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating) of the IPC at cybercrime police station, west on Wednesday.

''We are verifying the facts and action will be taken in accordance with the law'', said inspector Jasvir Singh, the Station House Officer (SHo) of cybercrime police station, west.

