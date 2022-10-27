Odisha by-poll : CEO cautions offenders against MCC violation

As a large number of complaints on violation of the model code of conduct poured in ahead of the Dhamnagar assembly by-poll, Odisha Chief Electoral Officer S K Lohani Thursday cautioned the offenders of severe legal actions. Lohani's warning came a day after the opposition BJP moved the Election Commission alleging that the Odisha CEO was not taking proper action against the offenders of the MCC. “Any violation of the law and the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will attract severe action,” he said at a press conference here.

Stating that a number of complaints have been received against poll candidates and political parties for violating the MCC, he said that action could be taken against the guilty under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Representation of the People Act, 1951 to deal with offences like bribery and using undue influence to interfere in the free exercise of electoral right of a person.

The CEO advised all candidates and political parties involved in the November 3 by-election to adhere to the MCC and legal provisions prohibiting corrupt practices. The dos and don’ts were issued to all political parties much ahead of the by-poll.

Lohani said that the EC has launched an online application 'cVIGIL' for citizens to report MCC and expenditure violations during the election period.

The cVIGIL Citizen app allows vigilant citizens to give live reports on incidents of MCC and expenditure violations within minutes of witnessing them. “All the reported complaints will be taken care of within a minimal time of 100 mins by the EC,” he said.

Replying a question, the CEO said “102 complaints relating to misuse of vehicles, violation of loudspeaker rules, illegal meetings, inducement and gratification have been received. Action has been taken in all cases and two FIRs were lodged against violators”.

The CEO also said that 1614 cases relating to defacement of public and private property and also 2006 cases of posters, banners, wall writings on public and private property were lodged and action was taken in all of them.

Besides, the police has initiated a number of enforcement measures. A total 639 licensed arms have been deposited in Dhamnagar police jurisdiction area so far and 2011 persons have been booked under preventive sections of 107 and 116 Cr PC, while 196 non bailable warrants have been executed.

The enforcement of law against excise law violators was intensified and as many as 197 cases have been booked and 216 persons arrested. Besides, 14,000 litres of liquor worth Rs 15.5 lakh was seized, he said.

Lohani said regular flag march by central forces is being held in all gram panchayats and villages of Dhamnagar constituency.

Three static surveillance teams and three flying squads are in place, while 12 sector magistrates have also been deployed in Dhamnagar.

Six complaints have been received through C-vigil so far, besides 16 through the toll free number and 46 complaints through WhatsApp of the observer, district election officer and returning officer. They have been redressed. PTI AAM KK KK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)