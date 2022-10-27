Putin says West uses sanctions to hold back rivals

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday accused the West of using economic sanctions and "colour revolutions" against rivals as it could not compete fairly with the rising economic and political might of Asia.

Putin said Western countries had "thrown aside the rules" of international affairs in order to maintain their domination and hold down what they saw as "second-class civilisations."

