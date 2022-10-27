Russia does not consider itself an enemy of the West, Putin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia does not consider itself an enemy of the West, as he railed against "arrogant" Western leaders who he said were set on imposing their values on the rest of the world.

Speaking in Moscow, Putin said Russia would never accept Western countries telling it what to do, and said the longer the West took to realise this, the higher the price would be.

