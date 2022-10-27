Putin says world faces most dangerous decade since WW2
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-10-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 20:33 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the world faces its most dangerous decade since the end of World War Two.
In a speech in Moscow, Putin said there were clear and present dangers for the future of mankind, as he blamed the West for unleashing a host of problems ranging from wars and conflicts to food shortages and humanitarian crises.
