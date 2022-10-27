Left Menu

Maha: Devotee rush expected, Saptashringi Temple to be be open all day from Oct 27 to Nov 13

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 27-10-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 20:43 IST
Maha: Devotee rush expected, Saptashringi Temple to be be open all day from Oct 27 to Nov 13
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The renowned Saptashringi Temple in Vani in Maharashtra's Nashik district will remain open all 24 hours of the day from October 27 to November 13 in view of the rush of devotees post Diwali, a functionary said on Thursday.

The temple is one of the 'shaktipeethas of the Adishakti' , a statement issued during the day said.

''This special initiative is in place due to the rush of devotees during Diwali vacations. All facilities, including the funicular trolley, would be available during this period,'' the temple administration's statement added.

Shree Saptashringi Gad is situated in Kalwan tehsil at a distance of 60 kilometres from Nashik district headquarters.

The temple, at 4,659 feet above sea level, is considered the 'ardha shaktipeetha' out of the 'sadetin shaktipeethas' in Maharashtra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022