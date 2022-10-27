Putin says: I 'always think' about Russia's losses in Ukraine
Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 20:43 IST
President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he constantly thought of Russian soldiers who have fallen in Ukraine, but said Moscow had no choice but to launch what Moscow calls its "special military operation." Putin said that the costs of the conflict - including to the Russian economy - were unavoidable, and that Russia was strengthening its sovereignty.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Weather chief: Ukraine war may be ''blessing'' for climate
Ukraine war has affected Asian economy; risk of fragmentation worrisome: IMF
Spoke to Putin only once about 18 months ago: Musk denies talks on Ukraine
Elon Musk spoke to Putin before presenting Ukraine peace proposal: Report
WRAPUP 2-Biden doubts Putin would use nuclear weapon, Ukraine pleads for more weapons