Soldier killed in encounter in J-K's Baramulla, LeT terrorist arrested

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-10-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 20:44 IST
An Army jawan was killed and a local terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba arrested during an anti-terror operation in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir which began on October 26, police said on Thursday.

A search operation is underway to nab another terrorist who is a Pakistani national, they said.

''Acting on specific information regarding the presence of terrorists in Wanseeran Taripora forest area in Sheeri area of Baramulla, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by police and security forces,'' a police spokesperson said.

During the search operation, the hiding terrorists fired at the joint search party, which retaliated and an encounter ensued, he said.

During the initial exchange of fire, one Army jawan received gunshot injuries and was immediately evacuated to the hospital. He succumbed during treatment, he added.

''One local terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT, Nisar Ahmad Bhat, was arrested alive,'' the spokesperson said, adding that the security forces are carrying out searches to nab another terrorist, a Pakistani national named Usman.

''Arms and ammunition including one modified AKS-74U, one magazine, 28 rounds among other incriminating materials have been recovered from the arrested terrorist,'' the spokesperson said.

