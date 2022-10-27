Left Menu

Newborns die at govt hospital in Rajasthan due to overheating of warmer

Two newborns have died due to overheating in a warmer in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit NICU of a government hospital in Rajasthans Bhilwara district. The newborns, a girl and a boy, were in the warmer when overheating incident took place in the wee hours on Wednesday at the Mother and Child hospital of the Mahatma Gandhi MG government hospital.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-10-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 20:46 IST
Newborns die at govt hospital in Rajasthan due to overheating of warmer
  • Country:
  • India

Two newborns have died due to overheating in a warmer in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of a government hospital in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district. The newborns, a girl and a boy, were in the warmer when overheating incident took place in the wee hours on Wednesday at the Mother and Child hospital of the Mahatma Gandhi (MG) government hospital. While the 21-day-old baby girl died soon after the incident, the baby boy died on Thursday, police said. A hospital official said that the services of two contractual nursing staffers who were on duty at the time of the incident were terminated with immediate effect and a inquiry committee was formed. The baby girl who died was under weight and was admitted to the NICU on October 5. After a ruckus by the family members of the victim newborns on Wednesday, the action on contractual employees was taken and an inquiry committee was constituted. ''Based on the report of the committee, further action will be taken,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022