Delhi Traffic Police asks commuters to avoid Karni Singh Shooting Range Road on Friday

The Delhi Traffic Police has requested commuters to avoid Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range Road, from the Mehrauli-Badarpur road to Suraj Kund towards Faridabad and vice versa, on Friday.

In a tweet on Thursday, the traffic police said the commuters of Delhi and Haryana are requested to avoid Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range Road, from MB Road to Suraj Kund towards Faridabad and vice versa, from 9 am to 7 pm on Friday due to special security or traffic arrangements.

A two-day ''Chintan Shivir'' of the home ministers of all the states is being organised by the Union Ministry Home Affairs (MHA) in Haryana's Surajkund. The ''Chintan Shivir'' is being organised with the objective to prepare an action plan for the implementation of ''Vision 2047'' and the ''Panch Pran'' announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day. It will conclude on Friday.

