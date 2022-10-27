Putin: Only Russia can guarantee Ukraine's territorial integrity
Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 21:00 IST
President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that only Russia can guarantee the territorial integrity of Ukraine, as he repeated Moscow's claim that NATO and the West were to blame for triggering the conflict. Putin attacked the West for not agreeing to a package of security guarantees put forward by Moscow before it launched what it calls a "special military operation" and sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
