White House vows response if Russia attacks U.S. satellites
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-10-2022 21:07 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 21:07 IST
- Country:
- United States
Any response on U.S. infrastructure will be met with a response, the White House said on Thursday after a senior Russian foreign ministry official said Western commercial satellites could become legitimate targets for Russia if they were involved in the war in Ukraine.
White House spokesman John Kirby, speaking to reporters, added that publicly available information shows Russians have been trying to pursue anti-satellite technologies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- U.S.
- Russians
- White House
- John Kirby
- Russian
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FOREX-Dollar at 24-year peak to yen as U.S. yields jump; sterling on the ropes
Biden to celebrate Diwali at White House on Oct 24; Trump at Mar a Lago on Oct 21
U.S. weighs allowing Venezuelans to apply for special humanitarian entry -sources
U.S. weighs allowing Venezuelans to apply for special humanitarian entry -sources
FOREX-Dollar at 24-year peak to yen after U.S. yields jump; sterling choppy