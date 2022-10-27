Following are the top stories at 9.10 pm NATION: DEL90 PM-SUNAK PM Modi speaks to Sunak, both agree on early conclusion of FTA New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to new British premier Rishi Sunak with the two leaders agreeing on the importance of early conclusion of a comprehensive and balanced free trade agreement between the two countries.

DEL85 SHAH-2NDLD MINISTERS Some NGOs involved in religious conversion, political opposition to projects to stall economic growth: Shah Surajkund (Haryana): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said some NGOs have indulged in religious conversion, anti-national activities and misuse of funds to stall the country's economic progress, and strong action has been taken against such entities.

DEL75 JK-2NDLD RAJNATH (CHG SLUG) India's northward development journey will be complete after reaching Gilgit-Baltistan: Rajnath New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will travel to Moscow to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on November 8, a Russian foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

DEL66 SHAH-LD MINISTERS Collective responsibility of states and centre to tackle borderless crimes: Amit Shah Surajkund (Haryana): It is the collective responsibility of states and the Centre to effectively tackle trans-border crimes, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday and asserted that the Narendra Modi government has recorded success on all fronts of internal security.

DEL69 KASHMIR-NEHRU-LD BJP BJP says Nehru made 'blunders' on Kashmir, Modi corrected them; Congress hits back New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday used the 75th anniversary of Jammu and Kashmir's accession to India to slam Jawaharlal Nehru for his ''blunders'' on the issue and asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi corrected them by nullifying Article 370, which granted the erstwhile state special rights.

MDS15 TL-RAHUL-YATRA-2ND LD RESUMPTION Cong manifesto for 2023 T'gana Assembly polls will have sharp focus on farming issues: Rahul Gandhi Hyderabad: The Congress manifesto for the 2023 Legislative Assembly elections in Telangana will have special focus on farming issues, which would be prepared after extensive consultations with all stakeholders, top party leader Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday.

DEL94 DL-KEJRIWAL-2NDLD GHAZIPUR Kejriwal visits Ghazipur landfill site, says MCD polls will be fought on garbage issue New Delhi: Amid a protest by BJP workers, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the Ghazipur landfill site on Thursday and asserted that the upcoming MCD polls will be fought on garbage issue.

DEL79 KHARGE-FOREX Kharge demands answers from PM, FM on declining forex reserves, falling rupee New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge demanded answers from the prime minister and the finance minister on Thursday over a sharp decline in India's foreign exchange reserves in the first half of the financial year and alleged that the rupee is amongst the most depreciated currencies in the emerging markets.

DEL72 DEF-AIRCRAFT-LD PRODUCTION Airbus-Tata consortium to manufacture C-295 transport aircraft in Vadodara New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday lay the foundation stone of a manufacturing facility in Gujarat's Vadodara for production of C-295 transport aircraft for the IAF by a consortium of European defence major Airbus and Indian conglomerate Tata, in what is billed as a major boost to the domestic aerospace sector.

MDS14 TN-LD-ALL EXPLOSION Centre tasks NIA with Coimbatore blast probe, BJP targets DMK regime New Delhi/Coimbatore: The Centre on Thursday decided to hand over to the NIA the probe into the recent blast near a temple in Coimbatore and one more man was arrested in the case, officials said.

CAL15 AN-NARAIN-SIT Ex-Andaman chief secy arrives in Port Blair after HC order to appear before SIT over gangrape charge Kolkata/Port Blair: Former chief secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Jitendra Narain arrived in Port Blair on Thursday, following a Calcutta High Court order to appear before a Special Investigation Team, which is probing alleged gangrape charges against him, by October 28. LEGAL: LGD9 UP-COURT-GYANVAPI Gyanvapi row: Fast-track court to pronounce verdict on plea seeking 'shivling' worship on Nov 8 Varanasi: A fast-track court hearing a plea seeking permission to allow worship of the ''shivling'' claimed to have been found in the Gyanvapi mosque complex here will pronounce its verdict on November 8.

LGD13 DL-HC-PUBLIC SERVANT-POLITICIANS Delhi HC to hear PIL against political persons holding government posts on Friday New Delhi: The Delhi High Court will hear on Friday a public interest litigation (PIL) matter objecting to the appointment of persons holding important positions in political parties as public servants at various government posts. LGD12 UP-COURT-2NDLD AZAM Azam Khan gets 3-year jail for hate speech, faces disqualification from UP Assembly Bareilly (UP): Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was on Thursday convicted in a 2019 hate speech case and sent to three years in jail, and faces disqualification from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

