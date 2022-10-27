Important matters heard by Delhi High Court on Thursday, October 27: *Former BJP MP Subramanian Swamy approached HC, stating that in spite of an earlier assurance, the Centre has not made any security arrangements at the accommodation he would be residing in after vacating the government-allotted bungalow.

*HC refused to pass an interim order extending the tenure of the last presiding officer of the Delhi School Tribunal and granted time to the AAP government to state its stand on a plea seeking expeditious appointment to the currently vacant post.

* HC listed for hearing on Friday a public interest litigation matter objecting to the appointment of persons holding important positions in political parties as public servants at various government posts. PTI ADS SKV ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)