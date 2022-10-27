White House says wants to see Black Sea grain deal renewed
The United States strongly supports the efforts of United Nations to ensure the Black Sea grain deal is renewed, White House spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday, saying that would help bring food prices down.
Speaking to reporters in a call, Kirby said any talk by Russia on disrupting the deal was "essentially another method of weaponizing a commodity."
